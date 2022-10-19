BreakingNews
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
ajc logo
X

'Swift-footed lizard' named Massachusetts state dinosaur

National & World News
12 minutes ago
A “swift-footed lizard” that lived millions of years ago in what's now Massachusetts has been named the state’s official dinosaur

BOSTON (AP) — A “swift-footed lizard” that lived millions of years ago in what is now Massachusetts has been named the state's official dinosaur under legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Podokesaurus holyokensis received more than 60% of the roughly 35,000 votes cast in a social media campaign initiated early last year by state Rep. Jack Lewis, beating out another dinosaur that was also discovered in the state.

“If I think about my own childhood ... the thing that got me interested in science in the first place was dinosaurs," the Republican governor said at the signing ceremony at the Museum of Science in Boston, with some of the state's leading paleontologists standing behind him. “And the main reason they got me interested is because of their majesty, and their ferocity and their almost alien-being status. As a kid, they just created wonder."

Lewis came up with the idea of a state dinosaur while trying to find engaging projects for the Cub Scout den he led during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project did not just get people involved in science, but also taught them about the legislative process, the Framingham Democrat said.

Podokesaurus holyokensis, which means “swift-footed lizard of Holyoke,” was discovered in western Massachusetts in 1910 by Mount Holyoke College professor Mignon Talbot, “the first woman to find, discover, name and describe a dinosaur," Lewis said.

“Hopefully if this project inspires just a couple young girls to grow up and explore paleontology, it would have been all worth it,” he said.

The species was 3 to 6 feet (around 1 to 2 meters) in length, weighed approximately 90 pounds (40 kilograms), and was estimated to run 9 to 12 mph (14 to 19 kph), Lewis has said.

Baker called the creature “a tough, spunky underdog from Holyoke."

About a dozen other states also have official state dinosaurs, Lewis said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Hispanic voters favor Herschel Walker, split on Kemp, Abrams in poll4h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia’s Kirby Smart tackles Jacksonville question
3h ago

Credit: Pavel Kassin

Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague after space return
23h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A midseason look at the Bulldogs: Offense comes to life
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A midseason look at the Bulldogs: Offense comes to life
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: It’s OK to mope about the Braves. But hope remains
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Thomas Cordy

Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
5m ago
Bell says Wallace apologized on flight home from Las Vegas
7m ago
Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals
8m ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
19h ago
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top