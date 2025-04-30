Nation & World News
Swiatek recovers from 0-6 loss in first set to beat Keys in 'weirdest' match in Madrid quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek has recovered from losing the first six games of the match to defeat Madison Keys 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 and stay on track to defend her title at the Madrid Open
Credit: AP

By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
48 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Iga Swiatek recovered after losing the first six games of the match to defeat Madison Keys 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 and stay on track to defend her title at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Swiatek was overpowered by Keys early in their quarterfinal but eventually found a way to rally past the fifth-ranked American on center court.

“It was one of the weirdest matches I played,” the second-ranked Swiatek said. “Maddie was playing just perfectly at the beginning and I wasn’t really proactive with anything. I let Maddie do more mistakes by just putting the ball back and the momentum changed.”

It was the first meeting between the two since Swiatek squandered a match point in the semifinals of the Australian Open that was won by Keys.

Swiatek will next face either Coco Gauff or Mirra Andreeva, who play later Wednesday.

Swiatek is trying to reach her third straight Madrid final. She beat Aryna Sabalenka last year after losing to her in 2023.

Sabalenka, the No. 1 player in the world, later faces 24th-seed Marta Kostyuk in her quarterfinal match.

Swiatek hasn’t gone past the semifinals at any tournament since last year’s French Open.

It was the second consecutive day without disruptions at the Caja Magica tennis complex following a major blackout on Monday that brought Spain and Portugal to a standstill and prompted more than 20 matches to be postponed.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball against Alexandra Eala of Philippines during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.