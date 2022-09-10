BreakingNews
FBI searching for autistic Ohio teen who left Atlanta airport with ‘unknown man’
Swiatek, Jabeur to play for women's title | US Open updates

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

33 minutes ago
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will play for the women’s singles title at the U.S. Open, where the mixed doubles champion will also be decided

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will play for the women's singles title at the U.S. Open, where the mixed doubles champion also will be decided.

Swiatek is bidding for her second Grand Slam title this year and third overall. The 21-year-old from Poland won her second French Open in June, one of her six titles in 2022.

Jabeur is bidding for her first major title, having lost in the Wimbledon final. The No. 5 seed from Tunisia would become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam event in the professional era, which began in 1968.

Their match on Arthur Ashe Stadium was to follow the mixed doubles final between Australians Storm Sanders and John Peers, and the team of Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Caroline Garcia, of France, in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Caroline Garcia, of France, in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

