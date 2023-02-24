X
Swiatek defeats Gauff again, advances to Dubai final

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 minute ago
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has stayed undefeated against Coco Gauff after beating the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek stayed undefeated against Coco Gauff, beating the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion improved to 6-0 against the 18-year-old Gauff, and each victory has been in straight sets. The Pole beat Gauff in last year's French Open final.

“One more to go. Will put all my heart into it,” Swiatek tweeted.

Swiatek will face Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, in the final on Saturday.

Krejcikova beat No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States 6-1, 5-7, 6-0 in Friday's other semifinal.

Swiatek retained her Qatar Open title last week.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

