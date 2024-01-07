Swiatek beats Kerber to give Poland early lead in United Cup final

SYDNEY (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek gave her Poland team an early lead in its United Cup final against Germany with a straight sets win against Angelique Kerber on Sunday.

The four-time major winner beat Kerber 6-3, 6-0 in 70 minutes as the Polish team stretched its record to 12 wins, against one defeat at the mixed teams tournament.

Kerber, who saved two match points against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the semifinal on the way to her first singles win since returning from the birth of her first child, provided a stern test for Swiatek in a tight opening set.