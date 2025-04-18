Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Sweets from the sky! A helicopter marshmallow drop thrills kids in suburban Detroit

It rained marshmallows at a Detroit-area park as children raced to collect thousands of the fluffy treats dropped from a helicopter
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — It's spring in Detroit — warm weather, a few clouds, and a 100% chance of marshmallow downpours.

The source? A helicopter zooming above the green lawn of Worden Park on Friday, unloading sack-fulls of fluffy treats for hundreds of kids waiting eagerly below, some clutching colorful baskets or wearing rabbit ears.

The children cheered and pointed as the helicopter clattered by on its way to the drop zone. Volunteers in yellow vests made sure kids didn't rush in and start grabbing marshmallows until after the deluge was complete.

For anyone worried about hygiene, don't fret. The annual Great Marshmallow Drop isn't about eating the marshmallows — kids could exchange them for a prize bag that included a water park pass and a kite.

The marshmallow drop has been held for over three decades in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak, Michigan, hosted by Oakland County Parks.

One toddler, Georgia Mason, had no difficulty procuring a marshmallow at her first drop, her dad Matt said.

“Probably the most exciting part was seeing the helicopters. But once we saw the marshmallows drop, we got really excited,” Matt Mason said.

“And, yeah, we joined the melee,” he said, “We managed to get one pretty easy.”

Organizers said 15,000 marshmallows were dropped in all.

The helicopter made four passes, dropping marshmallows for kids in three age categories: 4-year-olds and younger, 5-7-year-olds, and those ages 8 to 12. A drop for kids of all ages with disabilities came later in the day.

“We do it because it’s great for community engagement,” Oakland County recreation program supervisor Melissa Nawrocki said.

“The kids love it,” she continued. “The looks on their faces as they’re picking up their marshmallow and turning in the marshmallow for prizes is great.”

More Stories

Keep Reading

ajc.com

Marshmallows are the new Easter eggs — and way cheaper

Egg prices still got you down? These marshmallow dye kits and other affordable Easter crafts can make celebrating sweet and stress-free.

Go inside the factory where Peeps are made

Check out these Easter events and special brunches in metro Atlanta

Celebrate Easter weekend in Atlanta with egg hunts, bunny photo ops and brunch.

The Latest

A student places heart-shaped balloons near the Florida State Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

Shooting rampage at Florida State that left 2 dead lasted less than 5 minutes, police say

7m ago

Abrego Garcia told visiting senator he was no longer being held at notorious Salvadoran prison

7m ago

Judge won’t take further steps to enforce his order in AP case against Trump administration

17m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.