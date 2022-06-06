'Sweet' Uvalde 9-year-old loved 'Encanto,' sports, dancing

Family was holding a funeral Monday for Eliahna, also known as "Ellie," at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, two days after what would have been her 10th birthday. She was among 19 students at Robb Elementary School killed in a mass shooting, along with two teachers.

Her family had been preparing a big birthday bash at her grandmother’s house. Eliahna had hoped for gifts related to “Encanto.”