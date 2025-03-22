Nation & World News
Sweet 16: Calipari guides Arkansas past Pitino, St. John's 75-66 for 16th trip to regional semifinal

John Calipari is heading to the Sweet 16 for the 16th time
Arkansas head coach John Calipari calls to his players during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Arkansas head coach John Calipari calls to his players during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Calipari is heading to the Sweet 16 for the 16th time, and this one could be the sweetest of all.

Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks beat longtime nemesis Rick Pitino and No. 2 seed St. John’s 75-66 on Saturday, sending their itinerant coach to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament with his fourth school.

Billy Richmond III scored 16 points and Karter Knox had 15 for the 10th-seeded Razorbacks, who sent Kansas and their Hall of Fame coach Bill Self home from the “Region of Coaches” in the first round.

But the victory over his longtime rival was especially sweet for Calipari, who brought the Razorbacks (22-13) back to the tournament in his first season in Fayetteville despite early-season injuries that left them 0-5 to start the Southeastern Conference schedule.

“I told them, ‘This is as rewarding as a year I’ve had, based on how far we’ve come,’” he said.

Zuby Ejiofor had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Big East champion St. John’s (31-5).

Pitino's history in Providence — he took the Friars to the 1987 Final Four — gave him a home-court advantage as he arrived in March Madness with an unprecedented sixth school.

So many of those teams were built with a full-court defense and 3-point shooting.

St. John's had the No. 1 defense in the country this season. But their shooting deserted them on Saturday and they became the first team seeded fourth or better to exit what's been a chalky tournament so far.

“Rick did a good job with his team all year,” Calipari said. “If they made a few shots, they probably beat us.”

The teams combined to make four 3-pointers on 41 attempts, with St. John’s shooting 28% from the floor overall.

End game

Arkansas led by as many as 13 in the first half, and had an eight-point lead with eight minutes to play before the Johnnies cut it to two, 62-60, with 6:11 left. But St. John’s missed its next six attempts from 3-point range, and made just one of its last nine shots — Ejiofor’s dunk with 20 seconds left.

Knox made a pair of free throws, and then Deivon Smith dribbled the ball off his knee and out of bounds. When Richmond was fouled with 5 seconds left, the Razorbacks ran down the court in celebration, waving their arms for the outnumbered Arkansas fans in the crowd.

Up next

Arkansas heads to San Francisco to play the winner of Saturday night's matchup in Wichita, Kansas, between third-seeded Texas Tech and No. 11 seed Drake.

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino calls to his players during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Arkansas guard D.J. Wagner (21) drives to the basket against St. John's during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Arkansas forward Karter Knox, rear, reaches over St. John's guard Aaron Scott (0) to block a shot during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino gestures towards his players during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) celebrates after scoring against Arkansas during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Arkansas head coach John Calipari calls to his players during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Arkansas guard Johnell Davis (1) drives to the basket past St. John's center Vince Iwuchukwu (8) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino calls to his players during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Arkansas forward Jonas Aidoo, bottom, drops to the floor to chase a loose ball against St. John's guard RJ Luis Jr. during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Arkansas forward Billy Richmond III, left, battles St. John's guard RJ Luis Jr., right, during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, right, stands with Arkansas head coach John Calipari after St. John's loss in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, right, gives Arkansas head coach John Calipari a pat on the back after a loss in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Arkansas head coach John Calipari, right, and St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, left, call to their players during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Arkansas guard D.J. Wagner (21) celebrates after defeating St. John's in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Arkansas guard Johnell Davis (1) celebrates with his teammates after defeating St. John's in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Arkansas forward Jonas Aidoo (9) dunks against St. John's during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Arkansas fans cheer during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

