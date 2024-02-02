Swedish security agency is investigating an object found at the Israeli Embassy as an act of terror

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden's domestic security agency said Friday that it's investigating “a dangerous object” that was found at the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm earlier this week as possible terrorism.

The agency, known by its acronym SAPO, said that it had taken over the investigation from Stockholm police, which haven't disclosed what exactly was found on the embassy's grounds on Wednesday. The object, described by some Swedish media as a hand grenade, was found near the fence of the diplomatic mission, which is located in the eastern part of Stockholm.

Dozens of officers were dispatched to the scene and the area was sealed off before a bomb squad arrived. A police spokeswoman said that the object eventually was destroyed. The embassy wasn't evacuated. No arrests have been made.