Swedish police await forensic results to confirm 2 bodies found in burnt car are missing Britons

Swedish police say the two bodies found in a burnt Danish-registered car in the city of Malmo during the weekend haven’t been identified yet and they are currently unable to confirm whether the victims are two British citizens reported missing
1 hour ago

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police said on Wednesday that the two bodies found in a burnt Danish-registered car in the city of Malmo during the weekend haven’t been identified yet and they are currently unable to confirm whether the victims are two British citizens reported missing.

“We can neither deny nor confirm it. We cannot comment on age, gender or nationality” of the victims who allegedly were shot at an industrial area in Sweden’s third-largest city on Sunday, Kerstin Gossé, Malmo police press spokesperson, told the Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish police are investigating the incident as a double murder and are waiting for the completion of a forensic examination to identify the victims. Britain's Foreign Office has confirmed that two British citizens are missing in Sweden but hasn’t officially linked the case to the burnt car.

Swedish police have earlier said that the victims found in the Toyota RAV4 aren’t Danish citizens despite the vehicle’s registration. The motive for the alleged shooting remains unclear.

According to Swedish media outlets, the car had been rented at Copenhagen airport by a British citizen after which the driver and a passenger crossed the Denmark-Sweden border into nearby Malmo.

A judge has refused to extend the timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan

