Swedish PM Stefan Lofven to step down in November

Stepping down is “not easy, but right,” Lofven said, adding there also was “a little sadness too."

It was not immediately clear who would replace Lofven.

Since 2012, he has been head of the Social Democrats -- Sweden’s largest party that currently holds 100 of parliament’s 349 seats. The party has no obvious replacement for Lofven, but Swedish news agency TT pointed at Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as a possible candidate.

A new leader for the Social Democratic Party is to be elected at a party congress being held Nov. 3-7, and that person then must be confirmed as prime minister by the parliament, according to Sweden’s Constitution.

Earlier this year, Lofven resigned after losing a confidence vote and called on the country’s parliamentary speaker to try to form a new government instead of holding an early election. He was able to form a two-party coalition government that was the same as the previous one.

After the 2018 election, Sweden had a deadlocked parliament because no one wanted to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats, a right-wing populist party that is considered extreme. It took four months of negotiations to produce a government that Lofven presented in January 2019.

Sweden’s next general election is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2022.