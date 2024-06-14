Swedish officials say weak replacement parts caused a fatal roller coaster derailment last year

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish accident investigators on Friday said the country's oldest amusement park didn't properly test new parts for a roller coaster that derailed last year and sent some passengers plunging to the ground, killing one and injuring nine others, one seriously.

The June 25 derailment at the Grona Lund park in Stockholm "was caused by deficiencies in the ordering, manufacturing and testing of new support arms for the Jetline trains," the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority said. It said the support arms weren't sufficiently strong.

The roller coaster was carrying 11 passengers at the time of the derailment. The front of the train jumped off the tracks, leaving one car tilted toward the ground. A woman in her 30s was thrown out of the ride and died. Two others also fell from the train, one of whom was seriously injured and the other received minor injuries. Seven other passengers also had minor injuries.