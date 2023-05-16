Swedish Eurovision winner Loreen returns home, performs winning power ballad 'Tattoo'

“I am so grateful to have been able to represent you,” Loreen said to a screaming audience.

Loreen won the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, billed as the world’s biggest music event, on Saturday night. She had previously won in 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan, with her song “Euphoria.”

Until this week, the only person to have won Eurovision twice was Johnny Logan of Ireland, 36 years ago.

Sweden’s victory at the Eurovision Song Contest is the country’s seventh, matching Ireland’s record.

The win gave Sweden the right to host next year's contest which coincidentally is the 50th anniversary of Sweden’s first Eurovision triumph — ABBA’s 1974 victory with “Waterloo.” No details of next year's show have been announced yet.

Born Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui in Stockholm of Moroccan parents, Loreen had her breakthrough when she took part in Swedish show Idol 2004 and came third.

