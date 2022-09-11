ajc logo
Swedish conservatives close to election win amid crime fears

The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Åkesson delivers a speech at the party's election watch at Elite Hotel Marina Tower Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, early Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Maja Suslin/TT News Agency via AP)

By VANESSA GERA, Associated Press
Near final results in Sweden’s election show that a bloc of right-wing parties prevailed against a left-wing grouping headed by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Near final results in Sweden's election Sunday show that a bloc of right-wing parties was expected to defeat a left-wing bloc headed by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. The conservative group includes a populist anti-immigration party that made its best ever showing.

However, the result was so close that the election authority said it would not be known before Wednesday when some uncounted votes, including those cast abroad, have been tallied.

According to the early count, Andersson's ruling left-wing Social Democrats won 30.5% of the vote, more than any other party. However a bloc of four left-wing parties appeared to fall short as a whole of winning a majority of votes in the 349-seat parliament, or Riksdag.

Exit polls had initially predicted a narrow victory for Andersson's camp but as the evening wore on, and the vote count supplanted the exit poll, the results tipped in favor of the conservatives.

Early Monday, the conservatives appeared to have 176 seats to 173 for the center-left.

In a speech to her supporters, Andersson said that while the results were unclear, it was obvious that the social democratic movement, which is based on ideals of creating an equal society and a strong welfare state, remains strong in Sweden.

The biggest winner of the evening was the populist anti-immigration party, the Sweden Democrats, which had a strong showing of nearly 21%, its best result ever. The party gained on promises to crack down on shootings and other gang violence that have shaken a sense of security for many in Sweden.

The party has its roots in the white nationalist movement but years ago began expelling extremists. Despite its rebranding, voters long viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. But that has been changing, and its result in this election show just how far it come in gaining acceptance.

“We are now the second biggest party in Sweden and it looks it’s going to stay that way," party leader Jimmie Akesson told his supporters.

“We know now that if there’s going to be a shift in power, we will be having a central role in that," he said. "Our ambition is to be in the government.”

The conservative bloc was led during the campaign by the center-right Moderates, which won 19%. It was previously the country's second largest party.

Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson told his supports that he stands ready to try to create a stable and effective government.

Regardless of the election outcome, Sweden is likely to face a lengthy process to form a government, as it did after the 2018 election.

Andersson, a 55-year-old economist, became Sweden’s first female prime minister less than a year ago and led Sweden’s historic bid to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Finland, and James Brooks in Stockholm contributed reporting.

This version corrects the percentage that the Sweden Democrats won in 2018. It was 17.5% of the vote. They won 13% in 2014.

Sweden's Prime Minister and Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson delivers a speech at the Social Democratic Party election watch at the Waterfront Conference Center in Stockholm, Sweden, late Sunday night, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Jonas Ekströmer

Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson delivers a speech at the Moderate party election watch at the Clarion Sign Hotel late Sunday night, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Supporters of the Center party celebrate at the party's election watch at the Hotel At Six in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Anders Wiklund

Supporters of the Christian Democrats Party celebrate at the party's election watch at the Sergel Hub in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Pontus Lundahl

Disappointed supporters of the Social Democratic Party attend the the party's election watch at the Waterfront Conference Center in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Claudio Bresciani

Supporters of the Sweden Democrats celebrate at the party's election watch at the Elite Hotel Marina Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Stefan Jerrevång

The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Åkesson delivers a speech at the party's election watch at Elite Hotel Marina Tower Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, early Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Maja Suslin/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Maja Suslin

Party leader of the Christian Democrats, Ebba Busch, gives a speech during the party's election watch at the Sergel Hub in Stockholm, Sweden, late Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Pontus Lundahl

The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Åkesson delivers a speech at the party's election watch at Elite Hotel Marina Tower Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, early Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Stefan Jerrevång

The leader of the Center party Annie Lööf speaks at the party's election watch at the Hotel At Six in Stockholm, Sweden, late Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Anders Wiklund

Party leader of the Christian Democrats, Ebba Busch, gives a speech during the party's election watch at the Sergel Hub in Stockholm, Sweden, late Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Pontus Lundahl

The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Åkesson delivers a speech at the party's election watch at Elite Hotel Marina Tower Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, early Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Maja Suslin/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Maja Suslin

A disappointed supporter of the Social Democratic Party attends the the party's election watch at the Waterfront Conference Center in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Claudio Bresciani

Supporters of the Sweden Democrats celebrate at the party's election watch at the Elite Hotel Marina Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Stefan Jerrevång

Poll workers count votes at a polling station at Hästhagens Sport Center in Malmö, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Johan Nilsson

