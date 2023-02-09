Swedish central bank again raises key rate to hit inflation

Riksbanken has followed other central banks around the world by enacting large interest rate hikes to tamp down price spikes that have consumers paying more for food, energy and much more. The U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England also made similar hikes last week.

“High inflation undermines households’ purchasing power and makes it difficult for them and for companies to plan their finances," Riksbank said in a statement. “It is important for confidence in the inflation target that inflation falls back clearly this year, and there are many indications that it will do so."