Swedes want checks for hull damage in 1994 ferry disaster

“The purpose is to find out what the hole is,” said John Ahlberk, head of the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority.

Following the documentary's airing , Sweden, Finland and Estonia said they will jointly assess what that they described “new significant information” about the disaster, although they're relying on the conclusions of the 1997 report.

In 1996, work began to entomb the wreck with textile, sand and cement to ward off graveyard robbers and plundering. The wreck is considered a graveyard, which gives the site legal protection by criminalizing attempts to disturb it. Most countries bordering the Baltic Sea prohibit trespassing on the site.

Despite this, regional coast guards cannot stop any diving attempts because the wreck lies in international waters. There have been several instances of private dives, usually paid for by victims' families or salvage companies. Since the sinking, many private dives have taken place, including those that were part of the documentary.

Damberg said Swedish lawmakers would reject any attempt to repeal a law that supports Estonia's designation of the wreck site as a graveyard.