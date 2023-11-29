Sweden's economy shrinks in the third quarter to signal that a recession may have hit the country

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden's economy shrank in the third quarter of 2023 to mark the second time of contraction and signal that a recession may have hit the country.

Data released Wednesday by Statistics Sweden showed that the country's gross domestic product declined by 0.3% in the period ending in October.

“The GDP decreased for the second quarter in a row. The downturn in the economy was broad, but was held back somewhat by strong service exports,” said Jessica Engdahl, section manager at the National Accounts with the statistical agency.