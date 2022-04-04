Sweden to give 4th COVID-19 shot to people over 65

“For people aged 65 and over, it is now four months since the previous vaccine dose, and the vaccine’s protective effect diminishes over time,” she said.

For most of the pandemic, Sweden has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response. It never went into lockdown or closed businesses, largely relying instead on individual responsibility to control infections.

While coronavirus deaths were high compared with other Nordic countries, they were lower than many other places in Europe that did implement lockdowns.

Tegmark Wisell underscored that “the pandemic is not over and we still have in Sweden a significant spread of infection in society.”

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic