Sweden orders cafes, eateries to close at 11 p.m.

Head of the Swedish Public Health Agency Karin Tegmark Wise added: "We are in an extreme situation.”

As of Jan. 14, cafes, bars and eateries must close at 11 p.m., a limit of eight people per group in these places is being introduced, anyone who can work from home should do so, and distance learning can be introduced in higher education.

For people without a vaccination certificate, the government introduced a ceiling of 50 people for public gatherings and public events.

Authorities reiterated their calls to people to be vaccinated, with Andersson saying vaccination “is the most powerful (tool) we have against the spread of COVID-19."

For most of the pandemic, Sweden stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response. The country never went into a lockdown or closed businesses, relying instead on citizens’ sense of civic duty to control infections. Authorities have emphasized individual responsibility instead of government health measures.