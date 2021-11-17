Sweden joins European trend, adopts COVID vaccination pass

The introduction is “a measure we see as necessary in order not to burden the health care system,” said Karin Tegmark Wisell, the head of the Swedish Public Health Agency.

The vaccination pass will not apply in restaurants for the time being, Tegmark Wisell said.

Sweden has not gone into a lockdown or closed businesses during the pandemic, relying instead on citizens’ sense of civic duty to control infections. Authorities have emphasized individual responsibility instead of government health measures.

The Scandinavian country has officially recorded 15,107 deaths, with 13 of them being reported Wednesday. Official figures show that 85.3% of the population age 16 and over have gotten the first shot, while 81.7% have had two jabs.

