ajc logo
X

Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party

Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, campaigs in Vasteras, Sweden, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, a day before general elections. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, campaigs in Vasteras, Sweden, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, a day before general elections. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)

National & World News
By VANESSA GERA, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence shaking people's sense of security

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people's sense of security.

The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party's fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods.

The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to change its image. For many years, voters viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. That is changing.

Polls ahead of the vote projected that the Sweden Democrats, which won 13% in 2018, would take about 20% of the vote this time and become the second-largest party in the parliament. That would put it only behind the center-left Social Democrats of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Andersson, the 55-year-old leader, enjoys high approval ratings. She became Sweden’s first female prime minister less than a year ago and was at the helm as Sweden made its historic bid to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zeth Isaksson, a sociologist specializing in electoral behavior at Stockholm University, said her image has benefited from her experience in government, first as finance minister, through crises including the COVID-19 pandemic and, as prime minister, in the negotiations to join NATO.

“Magdalena Andersson is one of the most important factors in this election,” Isaksson told The Associated Press.

But many voters have also tired of her party, which has been in power for eight years, blaming it for high taxes and for failing to stem the shootings that have made Sweden one of Europe’s most violent countries.

“She has had eight years to do everything that she’s now saying she’s going to do,” said Bosse Adolfsson, a 70-year-old partly retired electrician who joined a rally of the Sweden Democrats Saturday evening. “She is asking for four more years to not do anything.”

There are two major blocs: one with four parties on the left and another with four on the right. The polls leading up to the election showed the blocs running neck and neck.

Even if Andersson's wins the most votes of any other party, if the left-wing bloc does poorly, she might not be able to form a government with a majority in the parliament. In that case, it would go to the party in the No. 2 spot to get its chance to form a government.

On the eve of the vote, Andersson campaigned in an immigrant diverse suburb of Stockholm, Rinkeby, speaking to a crowd after a warmup act by a Swedish hip hop artist with Somali roots.

Andersson said she was concerned about the rising popularity of the Sweden Democrats, characterizing it as a “far-right” party whose rhetoric and beliefs could affect how welcome people could feel in society.

“It could be a different Sweden that we could have in four years,” she said.

The Sweden Democrats wrapped up their election campaign Saturday with a loud, rock music-filled event, just meters from the country’s parliament building in central Stockholm. Jimmie Akesson, the 43-year-old leader who has helped revamp the party's image, addressed his supporters from a state decorated with the party's daisy symbol along the city waterfront.

The party has clearly tapped into the social mood, and other parties have been moving closer to its positions, as many Swedes believe that they can no longer bear the costs of the country’s generous refugee policies of the past. Rising crime under eight years of left-wing rule are also convincing some to give it a chance.

Tobias Andersson, a 26-year-old member of parliament for the Sweden Democrats seeking a second term, said his party is being unfairly characterized as racist by opponents because it serves their interests.

“I wasn’t even born when my party was founded, I don’t really care who founded it. I look at the values and policies that we support today," he told the AP at the party really.

He said that other parties who have accused the Sweden Democrats as racist are now "pushing forward the same policies themselves.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Swedish Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats, Magdalena Andersson, left, meets her opponent, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party during a debate in Stockholm on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, a day before general elections. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Fredrik Sandberg

Swedish Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats, Magdalena Andersson, left, meets her opponent, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party during a debate in Stockholm on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, a day before general elections. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Fredrik Sandberg

Combined ShapeCaption
Swedish Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats, Magdalena Andersson, left, meets her opponent, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party during a debate in Stockholm on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, a day before general elections. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Fredrik Sandberg

Credit: Fredrik Sandberg

Combined ShapeCaption
Sweden Democrats' party leader Jimmie Åkesson campaigns at Stortorget in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, the day before the election. Sweden is holding an election on Sunday to elect lawmakers to the 349-seat Riksdag as well as to local offices across the nation of 10 million people. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Johan Nilsson

Sweden Democrats' party leader Jimmie Åkesson campaigns at Stortorget in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, the day before the election. Sweden is holding an election on Sunday to elect lawmakers to the 349-seat Riksdag as well as to local offices across the nation of 10 million people. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined ShapeCaption
Sweden Democrats' party leader Jimmie Åkesson campaigns at Stortorget in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, the day before the election. Sweden is holding an election on Sunday to elect lawmakers to the 349-seat Riksdag as well as to local offices across the nation of 10 million people. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Johan Nilsson

Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined ShapeCaption
Sweden Democrats' party leader Jimmie Åkesson campaigns at Stortorget in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, the day before the election. Sweden is holding an election on Sunday to elect lawmakers to the 349-seat Riksdag as well as to local offices across the nation of 10 million people. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Johan Nilsson

Sweden Democrats' party leader Jimmie Åkesson campaigns at Stortorget in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, the day before the election. Sweden is holding an election on Sunday to elect lawmakers to the 349-seat Riksdag as well as to local offices across the nation of 10 million people. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined ShapeCaption
Sweden Democrats' party leader Jimmie Åkesson campaigns at Stortorget in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, the day before the election. Sweden is holding an election on Sunday to elect lawmakers to the 349-seat Riksdag as well as to local offices across the nation of 10 million people. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Johan Nilsson

Credit: Johan Nilsson

Editors' Picks
Emma Linek

Credit: FBI

FBI searching for autistic Ohio teen last seen leaving Atlanta airport13h ago
Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) leaps over Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (15) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Georgia Southern won 45-42. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

21-point underdog Georgia Southern travels to Nebraska and upsets Cornhuskers
5h ago
Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, Buzz, players, and coaches before the start of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 10, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 35, Western Carolina 17
3h ago
Mourners lay flowers for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park, near Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to leave her beloved Balmoral
40m ago
Mourners lay flowers for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park, near Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to leave her beloved Balmoral
40m ago
People queue at a polling station in Malmo for the general elections in Sweden Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: Johan Nilsson

Sweden holds vote expected to boost anti-immigration party
42m ago
The Latest
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces, in Ukraine on Aug. 28, 2022. Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant , built during the Soviet era and one of the 10 biggest in the world, has been engulfed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in recent weeks, fueling concerns of a nuclear catastrophe. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Credit: Planet Labs PBC

Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
21m ago
British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate
32m ago
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to leave her beloved Balmoral
40m ago
Featured
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski (left) and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department

How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
15h ago
Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November
Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top