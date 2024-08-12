Sweden drops probe into the expulsion of contestant Joost Klein ahead of Eurovision final

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden on Monday dropped its investigation into a backstage altercation in May involving the Dutch contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest who was expelled from the competition hours before the final.

After fan favorite Joost Klein was booted out, organizers said the reason was a probe by Swedish police into “a complaint made by a female member of the production crew.”

In its new statement, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said the investigation concluded that "the man made a movement that hit the woman’s film camera,” adding that “the course of events was fast and was perceived differently by the witnesses of the incident.”