Sweden drops probe into the expulsion of contestant Joost Klein ahead of Eurovision final

Sweden has dropped its investigation into a backstage altercation in May involving the Dutch contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest who was expelled from the competition hours before the final
Credit: AP

FILE - Joost Klein of Netherlands performs the song Europapa during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, on May 8, 2024. Sweden on Monday dropped its investigation into a backstage altercation involving the Dutch contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest who was dramatically expelled from the competition hours before the final in May. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
21 minutes ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden on Monday dropped its investigation into a backstage altercation in May involving the Dutch contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest who was expelled from the competition hours before the final.

After fan favorite Joost Klein was booted out, organizers said the reason was a probe by Swedish police into “a complaint made by a female member of the production crew.”

In its new statement, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said the investigation concluded that "the man made a movement that hit the woman’s film camera,” adding that “the course of events was fast and was perceived differently by the witnesses of the incident.”

“I cannot prove that the act was capable of causing serious fear or that the man had any such intention,” senior prosecutor Fredrik Jönsson said.

He did not name Klein. The 26-year-old singer and rapper had been a bookies’ favorite with his song “Europapa,” an upbeat ode to the continent’s diversity that is also a tribute to his parents, who died when he was a child.

The last-minute disqualification was unprecedented in the 68-year history of Eurovision. Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, one of dozens of public broadcasters that collectively fund and broadcast the contest, said at the time it was “shocked by the decision.”

