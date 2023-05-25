BreakingNews
MARTA forwards transit projects set for Atlanta, Clayton and DeKalb
X

Sweden considers letting Ukrainian pilots try out Gripen fighter jets

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
11 minutes ago
Sweden’s defense minister says the Nordic country is considering whether to let Ukrainian pilots test its JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden's defense minister says the Nordic country is considering whether to let Ukrainian pilots test its JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets.

So far, Sweden has ruled out sending any Gripen fighters to Ukraine, saying it needs them for its own territorial defense. But Defense Minister Pål Jonsson told Swedish broadcaster TV4 that Sweden was looking with a “positive spirit” on a Ukrainian request to allow its pilots to try out the Swedish plane.

“That could, for example, mean test flights, using simulators, learning more about the extensive ground system that is part of the Gripen system," he said Thursday.

Ukraine has long asked for Western fighter jets to help it resist the full-scale Russian invasion, now in its second year. Initially reluctant, the U.S. and other NATO countries recently agreed to allow Ukrainian pilots to receive training to fly F-16 fighters, though none has yet committed to hand over any planes.

Kyiv has also expressed interest in other Western aircraft, including the Gripen, a single-engine aircraft designed to take off and land from dispersed bases and even highways, which some analysts say would make it a good fit for Ukraine's air force. Ukraine currently uses Soviet-era fighters.

Jonsson reiterated Sweden has no immediate plans to transfer Gripen planes to Ukraine.

“We need them for the defense of our territory right now, but we are opening up for letting the Ukrainians test the Gripen," he told TV4. "That is in line with what other countries are doing, both those who operate F-16 and also Tornado" fighters, he said.

In neighboring Denmark, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday said the government is working closely with NATO allies on a plan to provide F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Cole Vodicka

Different kind of Memorial Day marks Black soldiers’ deaths in Georgia4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: MARTA forwards transit projects set for Atlanta, Clayton and DeKalb
10m ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

UPDATE: Trooper comforts baby after chase ends in crash, shooting in Atlanta
56m ago

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools
6h ago

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools
6h ago

As Cobb prepares transit plans for 2024, opponents push back
6h ago
The Latest
German airline Lufthansa signs deal for minority stake in Italy's struggling ITA Airways
10m ago
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister...
10m ago
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top