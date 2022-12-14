ajc logo
X

Sweden: chimps euthanized after escaping from zoo enclosure

National & World News
35 minutes ago
Swedish media are reporting that three chimpanzees that escaped from their enclosure in a zoo have been captured and euthanized

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three chimpanzees escaped from their enclosure in a Swedish zoo and roamed freely before being captured and euthanized on Wednesday, according to Swedish media.

Annika Troselius, press spokeswoman for the group that operates the Furuvik zoo, told the Expressen daily that the animals had to be euthanized because there was not enough tranquilizer for all of them.

She said that the chimpanzees are strong and dangerous animals and the zoo's main focus “is that no human gets hurt.”

Troselius told Swedish radio that a fourth chimpanzee is believed to have left its enclosure, though there were no other immediate details.

It was unclear how the mammals were able to escape from their enclosure.

The Furuvik zoo is located near Gavle, 165 kilometers (100 miles) north of Stockholm, and had seven chimpanzees. It is part of an amusement park. According to the park's web page, it is also the only primate research station in the Nordic countries.

Editors' Picks

Credit: File photos

The Jolt: Texts show Raffensperger aide told White House to end call 3h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson out for Georgia game
2h ago

Atlanta to shut off water for 27,000 properties with unpaid bills
2h ago

OPINION: Time to scrap Georgia’s general election runoffs
3h ago

OPINION: Time to scrap Georgia’s general election runoffs
3h ago

Credit: Michel Spingler

Amazon closing 219-worker Kennesaw fabric warehouse
2h ago
The Latest
Sweden: chimps euthanized after escaping from zoo enclosure
4m ago
Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites 'societal guilt' on guns
5m ago
Fans in France, Morocco gear up for historic World Cup match
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
18h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top