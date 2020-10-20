Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from 5G, calls China biggest threat

The ban means more opportunities for Huawei's main rivals, Swedish company Ericsson and Finland's Nokia.

New 5G networks, which are expected to usher in a wave of innovation such as smart factories and remote surgery, are considered critical infrastructure. Klas Friberg, the head of Sweden’s domestic security service, known as SAPO, said Tuesday that foreign powers have intensified their intelligence activity in recent years so 5G networks should be built in a secure way from the start.

“China is one of the biggest threats to Sweden," Friberg said. “The Chinese state is conducting cyber espionage to promote its own economic development and develop its military capabilities. This is done through extensive intelligence gathering and theft of technology, research and development. This is what we must consider when building the 5G network of the future."

Huawei denied it was a security risk.

“Huawei has never caused even the slightest shred of threat to Swedish cyber security and never will," it said. "Excluding Huawei will not make Swedish 5G networks any more secure. Rather, competition and innovation will be severely hindered.