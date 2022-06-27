ajc logo
X

Swede Day: Alfredsson, Sedins elected to Hall of Fame

National & World News
By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Daniel Alfredsson have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame along with goaltender Roberto Luongo, Finnish women's star Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie

Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Daniel Alfredsson have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Goaltender Roberto Luongo, Finnish women’s star Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie were also selected Monday to be inducted in November.

The Sedins and Luongo are being inducted in their first year of eligibility. Alfredsson made it in his sixth year.

Alexander Mogilny and Jen Botterill were passed over for another year.

Alfredsson won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year and was the face of the franchise for the Ottawa Senators for almost two decades. He helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and spent 17 years of his 18-year career in Ottawa.

Each of the Sedins won the Art Ross Trophy for leading the NHL in scoring, and Henrik won the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2010. Luongo is fourth in league history in victories.

Sallinen starred for Finland through bronze medals at the 1998 and 2008 Olympics and was part of several world championship teams in between.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Kenley Jansen on blown save: ‘It’s just bad luck’15h ago
Newnan’s Justyn Reid drawn to Georgia Tech by Chip Long
1h ago
Before and after: How Braves’ Spencer Strider evolved after Tommy John surgery
10h ago
Eddie Rosario has two hits in rehab assignment Sunday
9h ago
Eddie Rosario has two hits in rehab assignment Sunday
9h ago
Injury to sideline Atlanta United’s Brooks Lennon 6-8 weeks
4h ago
The Latest
Biden aims at China in new illegal fishing policy framework
6m ago
Wimbledon updates | Andy Murray again reaches 2nd round
8m ago
Heckler charged with assault after confronting Rudy Giuliani
14m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top