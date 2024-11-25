Swatch wins Malaysian suit over watches the government said had LGBTQ+ elements

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Swiss watchmaker Swatch won a suit against the Malaysian government on Monday after a court ordered the return of 172 Swatch watches that were seized last year due to designs that authorities said bore LGBT elements.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution, in an immediate response, said the government will wait for the court's full judgment before deciding whether to appeal.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that the watches were seized illegally without a warrant, the Bernama national news agency said. The court ordered the watches to be returned within 14 days and said Swatch can demand compensation if the watches were damaged, Bernama reported.