X

Swanson injures left knee in US match against Ireland

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ANNE M. PETERSON, Associated Press
13 hours ago
Forward Mallory Swanson was carted off the field during the first half of the United States’ exhibition match Saturday against Ireland with an apparent left knee injury, a blow to the national team ahead of this summer’s Women’s World Cup

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Mallory Swanson was carted off the field during the first half of the United States' exhibition match Saturday against Ireland with an apparent left knee injury, a blow to the national team ahead of this summer's Women's World Cup.

Swanson was the team's leading scorer this year with seven total goals and a six-game scoring streak, tied for fourth longest in team history.

Swanson was hurt in the 40th minute of the game after contact with an Irish player. She cried out in pain as her teammates signaled to the sidelines for the training staff.

U.S. Soccer said she was taken to a hospital. There were no further details available.

The game was the first of two matches between the United States and Ireland. They are the last international matches before U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski will name a roster for the World Cup. The second match is set for Tuesday in St. Louis.

The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion.

Swanson, 30, plays for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League. Formerly known by her maiden name Pugh, Swanson married Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud suffers concussion on collision, will go on injured list4h ago

Credit: AP

Notable players miss the cut at the Masters
12h ago

Credit: AP

Mediocre Hawks heading for short-stay postseason
17h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda very unhappy with referees
4h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda very unhappy with referees
4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ injured ace Max Fried said he is ‘doing really well’
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

As tiger count grows, India's Indigenous demand land rights
8m ago
Tensions build around Jerusalem shrine after Syria rockets
26m ago
Israeli military retaliates after rockets fired from Syria
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Clarence Thomas story: What are Georgia rules for gifts to judges, elected officials?
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top