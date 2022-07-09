Svensson maintains lead in PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship

Mark Hubbard (67), Robin Roussel (68) and Brandon Hagy (62) were in at 12 under, while Tom Lewis (four holes left) also was 12 under with Jonathan Byrd (five holes left), Matti Schmid (eight holes left) and Max McGreevy (nine holes left).

Hagy started at No. 10 and eagled the par-4 18th hole with a 148-yard shot from the left rough with a 50-degree gap wedge.

“I was on the side slope over there in the rough and it was a left pin, so not a lot of stuff going for me there,” Hagy said. “But I caught a decent lie and when I hit it my caddie thought it was a little too much and I was like, ‘No, I think it’s pretty good.’ It just landed, took one hop and went right in the hole, so that was pretty cool.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Kramer Hickok hits on the eighth hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament Friday, July 8, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis Combined Shape Caption Kramer Hickok hits on the eighth hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament Friday, July 8, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Combined Shape Caption Mark Hubbard sizes up his position on the ninth green during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament Friday, July 8, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis Combined Shape Caption Mark Hubbard sizes up his position on the ninth green during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament Friday, July 8, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Combined Shape Caption Jason Dufner putts on the ninth green during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament Friday, July 8, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis Combined Shape Caption Jason Dufner putts on the ninth green during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament Friday, July 8, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis