Svechnikov scores in OT as Hurricanes rally past Penguins

Guentzel scored 4:28 into the game with a redirection of Marcus Pettersson’s delivery.

Guentzel set up the next goal, with the Penguins going up 2-0 with 6:07 left in the period when his pass went through Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei’s legs on the way to Crosby. Crosby has scored in three consecutive games for the second time this season.

Staal’s first goal came after teammate Nino Niederreiter’s determined pursuit of the puck helped produce the goal. Staal was left alone in the slot to fire in the rebound at 4:20 of the second.

Staal redirected Ethan Bear’s shot for the tying goal with 10:12 left in regulation.

The Penguins were limited to five shots in the third period despite going on a power play with 2:09 remaining.

SURGING STAAL

Staal, a decade removed from his time with the Penguins, has been on a scoring binge the past couple of weeks. He has five goals in the last seven games, scoring in every-other game during that stretch.

Before that, he had three goals in 46 games this season. The Carolina captain has scored in both games against Pittsburgh this season.

Penguins: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: Host Seattle on Sunday night.

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) hits Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Danton Heinen (43) as they battle for the puck during the first period an NHL hockey game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1), defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (2) and right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) defend the net against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) and center Jordan Staal, back right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) works the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman (52) and Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour watches the team skate against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period an NHL hockey game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59), second from left, celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) and center Sidney Crosby (87) after he scored against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period an NHL hockey game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, right, questions an official about a call during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)