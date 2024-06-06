Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at D-Day anniversary commemoration in France
Nation & World News

Suzanne Collins is releasing a new 'Hunger Games' novel, 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' next year

Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new “The Hunger Games” novel
FILE - Suzanne Collins arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Nov. 17, 2014. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

FILE - Suzanne Collins arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Nov. 17, 2014. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new "The Hunger Games" novel.

Scholastic announced Thursday that "Sunrise on the Reaping," the fifth volume of Collins' blockbuster dystopian series, will be published March 18, 2025. The new book begins with the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, set 24 years before the original "Hunger Games" novel, which came out in 2008, and 40 years after Collins' most recent book, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

Collins has drawn upon Greek mythology and the Roman gladiator games for her earlier "Hunger Games" books. But for the upcoming novel, she cites the Scottish Enlightenment philosopher David Hume.

“With ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,'" Collins said in a statement. "The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

Film rights have not yet been announced. All four previous books have been adapted into movies, a multibillion dollar franchise for Lionsgate that featured Jennifer Lawrence portraying heroine Katniss Everdeen in the film versions of "The Hunger Games," "Catching Fire" and "Mockingjay," the last of which came out in two installments.

The first four "Hunger Games" books have sold more than 100 million copies and been translated into dozens of languages. Collins had seemingly ended the series after the 2010 publication of "Mockingjay," writing in 2015 that it was "time to move on to other lands." But four years later, she stunned readers and the publishing world when she revealed she was working on what became "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," released in 2020 and set 64 years before the first book.

The film version of "Songbirds and Snakes," starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, came out last year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Blue lights and a semi: How state troopers helped stop Atlanta’s gushing water2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CDC director visits Grady clinic to tout new after-sex STI prevention
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Meet the Georgia student who got accepted into more than 200 colleges
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cherokee elections board to stay bipartisan, but Democrats have doubts
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cherokee elections board to stay bipartisan, but Democrats have doubts
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot/Google Maps

This shuttered South Downtown office building could soon be a hotel
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will renew their rivalry in the French Open semifinals
6m ago
As the world marks 80th anniversary of D-Day landings, renewed war in Europe is on minds...
10m ago
Russian court begins trial of US soldier arrested on theft charges
13m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
1h ago
Army Ranger follows grandfather's D-Day footsteps from Georgia to France
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis