BreakingNews
UPDATE: AJC Peachtree Road Race ends early with ‘black flag’ alert

Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO – Associated Press
44 minutes ago
X
A preliminary test has shown that a suspicious substance found at the White House on Sunday was cocaine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Secret Service agents were doing routine rounds on Sunday when they found the white powder in an area accessible to tour groups, not in any particular West Wing office, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The complex was evacuated at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday as fire and emergency crews were brought in to do a rapid test, which preliminarily identified cocaine. The White House was soon reopened and the powder was sent for further testing.

Biden and his family left for Camp David on Friday and returned to the White House on Tuesday.

The Secret Service said in a statement the White House was closed as a precaution as emergency crews investigated, and that the District of Columbia fire department was called in to evaluate and determine that the substance was not hazardous.

“The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending,” the Secret Service said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ron Sirmans

UPDATE: AJC Peachtree Road Race ends early with ‘black flag’ alert21m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

PHOTOS: 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race winners
4h ago

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Festive costumes at AJC Peachtree Road Race 2023
13h ago

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Festive costumes at AJC Peachtree Road Race 2023
13h ago

98-year-old Atlanta running icon completes 34th AJC Peachtree Road Race
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, 'I don’t bat for that team'
5m ago
UK police reopen partygate probe into lockdown-breaching Conservative 'jingle and mingle'...
12m ago
UK mortgage rates spike to highest level since Truss tax plan spooked markets
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin

2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
At Essence Festival, Atlanta proves that the South still has something to say
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top