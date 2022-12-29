Suspects in Vermont murder for hire case plead not guilty

Prosecutors have alleged that Davis was killed because he was ready to go to the FBI to complain that Gumrukcu, 40, a native of Turkey who immigrated to the United States in 2013 who was living in Los Angeles when he was arrested in May, was failing to live up to his obligations in an oil trading deal.

In 2017, Gumrukcu was also putting together a different deal through which he obtained a significant ownership stake in Enochian Biosciences, a Los Angeles based biotechnology company. Prosecutors have said that if Davis would have complained to the FBI about Gumrukcu it could have jeopardized the biotechnology deal.

After Davis’ death, investigators worked for more than four years to build a chain connecting the four suspects: Banks, who was friends with Aron Lee Ethridge, of Las Vegas, who was friends with Eratay, who worked for Gumrukcu.

Ethridge pleaded guilty last summer and is awaiting sentencing.