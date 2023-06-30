Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge

By JAKE BLEIBERG – Associated Press
A Texas grand jury has handed up a capital murder charge against a man accused of fatally shooting five neighbors in May outside Houston

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake was indicted Friday on a capital murder charge that could carry the death penalty.

Prosecutors said they do not yet know whether they will seek the death penalty against Francisco Oropeza, 38, who is a Mexican national and had been deported multiple times in the years prior to the April attack outside Houston.

“I think it’s a little too early for us to make that call,” San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said.

Dillon said he expects Oropeza to plead not guilty during a court appearance in August. A lawyer for Oropeza did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Police say Oropeza stormed into his neighbor's house on April 28 after being asked by his neighbors to stop firing his AR-style rifle because a baby was trying to sleep. All five victims were from Honduras, including a 9-year-old boy.

The shooting happened in the rural town of Cleveland, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Houston. Police say Oropeza fled the neighborhood after the shooting, setting off a widening manhunt that came up empty for days despite more than 250 officers, drones and scent-tracking dogs searching and $80,000 in reward money being offered.

Oropeza was eventually arrested near Conroe, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the home where the shooting took place.

