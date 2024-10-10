Nation & World News

Suspected attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels target ship in Red Sea

A series of suspected attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have targeted a ship in the Red Sea
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)
By JON GAMBRELL – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A series of suspected attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship on Thursday in the Red Sea, authorities said.

The attack comes as the rebels continue to threaten ships moving through the Red Sea, a waterway that once saw $1 trillion in goods move through it a year, over the ongoing conflicts in the Mideast stemming from the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

A ship in the Red Sea skirting the coast of the East Africa found itself struck first by a projectile that damaged the vessel, but sparked no fire and caused no injuries, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said.

At least two more projectiles later fell in the waters around the vessel, which was a distance away from Hodeida, the Houthi-controlled port from which many of the rebels' attacks have been launched.

The rebels did not immediately claim the attack. However, it can take them hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.

The Houthis have targeted more than 80 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that has also killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets, which have included Western military vessels as well.

The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the U.S. or the U.K. to force an end to Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US launches airstrikes by fighter jets and ships on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US spends a record $17.9 billion on military aid to Israel since last Oct. 7
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mideast violence is spiraling a year since the Gaza war began
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: An Israeli airstrike cuts a major highway linking Lebanon with Syria
The Latest
More than 2.6 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and...5m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares rise after Wall Street rally, and China promises a...9m ago
Acting or hosting, Travis Kelce wants to continue to pursue a showbiz career. But first...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Fani Willis’ fundraising soars in Fulton County prosecutor’s race
Community mourns Rockdale official who died after speaking at chemical fire public...
Fulton jailer accused of taking bribes from family of Young Thug co-defendant