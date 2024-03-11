Suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels sees explosion near ship in Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An explosion that took place near a ship in the Red Sea on Monday is suspected to have been an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels, though the blast caused no damage, authorities said.

The master of the vessel reported the explosion and said no one was hurt, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said.

The private security firm Ambrey say the incident may have involved a missile, but information remained scarce.