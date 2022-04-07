Suspect tells court he killed UK lawmaker over Syria vote

“If I thought I did anything wrong, I wouldn’t have done it,” he said.

He added he had expected to be shot and die at the scene, but decided to drop his knife after seeing that the first police to arrive were not armed with guns.

Prosecutors allege Ali had spent years researching a number of high-profile politicians and carrying out reconnaissance on possible targets to attack, including lawmakers’ addresses and the Houses of Parliament in London.

They allege he managed to set up an appoint with Amess, 69, on the day he was killed by convincing the politician's office that he had newly moved to the area and wanted to discuss local issues.