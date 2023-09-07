Suspect serial killer arrested in Rwanda after over 10 bodies found in a pit at his home

BreakingNews
Police in Rwanda say a suspected serial killer has been arrested after the discovery of the bodies of more than 10 people in a pit dug in his compound
By IGNATIUS SSUUNA – Associated Press
53 minutes ago
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Police say a suspected serial killer has been arrested in Rwanda after the discovery of the bodies of more than 10 people in a pit dug in his compound.

Neighbors on Thursday told The Associated Press that Denis Kazungu, 34, spoke very little.

The spokesperson for the Rwanda Investigation Bureau told journalists the suspect had confessed to the killings. Police alleged that the suspect lured people from bars to his home in a suburb of the capital, Kigali.

Police said investigations continue into the alleged motive and they will release the complete toll of bodies later.

Kazungu couldn’t be reached for comment, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

The state-run The New Times quoted Kazungu’s landlord, Augustin Shyirambere, as saying the suspect hadn't paid rent for several months and denied access to the property. The landlord went to authorities for help.

One neighbor said the suspect was married and rented two houses, one for his family and the other unoccupied. He owned a motorcycle spare parts shop, the neighbor said. Like others, he spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution from authorities in the sensitive case.

Emmanuel Nizeyimana, the executive secretary of the Busanza neighborhood where Kazungu lived, said the suspect had previously been detained over alleged robbery and rape but was later released. It wasn't immediately clear why.

He said the search for more bodies had ended.

