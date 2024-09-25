Nation & World News

Suspect is detained after an explosion at a California courthouse injures 5 people

Authorities say a man set off an explosive device in the lobby a California courthouse, injuring five people and leading to the closing of the court complex and other city buildings
In this still image from video provided by KEYT, law enforcement work on a scene following an explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in Santa Maria, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (KEYT via AP)

Updated 37 minutes ago

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (AP) — A man set off an explosive device in the lobby of a California courthouse on Wednesday, sending five people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting the shutdown of the court complex and other city buildings, officials said.

A 20-year-old man was detained following the explosion that was reported shortly after 8:45 a.m. at the Santa Maria Courthouse in Santa Maria, sheriff’s officials said. The city of about 110,000 people is in Santa Barbara County, in California's central coast region.

Santa Barbara Undersheriff Craig Bonner said the suspect had been arrested for illegal gun possession and was headed to court Wednesday morning for his arraignment when the Santa Maria resident entered the courthouse and threw a bag at the screening station, causing the bag to explode. Officials said it did not appear to be related to terrorism or political violence

Authorities arrested the suspect outside the courthouse while he was trying to enter his car. He was found wearing body armor underneath his jacket, and he was not injured in the blast, Bonner said. He was booked on felony charges for attempted murder, using an explosive device, attempting to kill someone and possession of explosive devices.

“We do believe this is a local matter that has been safely resolved and that there are no outstanding community safety concerns,” Bonner said.

Bonner said three of the five victims suffered burn injuries. All were treated and released by the hospital. None were court employees.

Officials are also investigating whether the suspect is tied to a series of recent arson cases. He was previously arrested in July, when deputies discovered and seized a loaded and concealed revolver.

Authorities evacuated a five-block radius of businesses, homes and a school after the explosion. The courthouse will be closed Thursday as police complete their investigation, and filing extensions will be offered for those affected by the shutdown.

Shane Mellon told KSBY-TV that he was at the courthouse when he heard what sounded like chairs falling over.

“It was a loud bang,” he said, adding the bailiff escorted him and others out.

Mellon said he saw what looked like a sweater smoldering and a man screaming while four or five people got on top of him, trying to keep him restrained.

“I think this could have been way worse than it was if not for the deputies just jumping on top of that guy,” Mellon said.

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom said it was monitoring the situation and coordinating with local law enforcement.

Patrols were stepped up at courthouses in neighboring Los Angeles County, the sheriff's department there said.

Santa Maria City Hall, which is near the courthouse, was also closed Wednesday because of the ongoing investigation, said Mark van de Kamp, a spokesperson for the city. So were other nearby city offices in addition to branch libraries that depend on the city’s main library for support, he said.

The courthouse holds state and county courts in the city of Santa Maria, which is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. Two decades ago, the courthouse was where Michael Jackson was tried and acquitted of sexual abuse.

