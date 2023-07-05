Suspect in Ukraine detonates explosives at a courthouse, killing himself and wounding 2 officers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
46 minutes ago
X
Ukrainian officials say that a criminal suspect has died when he detonated explosives inside a court building in the Ukrainian capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A criminal suspect died Tuesday when he detonated explosives inside a court building in the Ukrainian capital, and two police officers were wounded, officials said.

The suspect, Ihor Humeniuk, detonated an explosive device inside the Shevchenkivskyi District Court, as he made an abortive attempt to escape, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Humeniuk received the explosives and managed to bring them inside the court building. The two wounded officers belong to a special police unit.

Humeniuk has been in custody for eight years on charges of throwing a grenade during a demonstration outside the country's parliament that killed three members of the National Guard and wounded more than 140 others in 2015.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia limits on treatment for trans minors remain in place after hearing2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of girl found decaying in DeKalb closet released from hospital, jailed
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

‘Effort of fear is not going to succeed,’ Atlanta police chief says after arson...
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

‘Effort of fear is not going to succeed,’ Atlanta police chief says after arson...
1h ago

Credit: AP

Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower as markets worldwide pull back
7m ago
Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh...
9m ago
US gives go-ahead for Orsted's New Jersey offshore wind farm to start construction
10m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
8h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
10h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top