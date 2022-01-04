Suspect in South Africa's Parliament fire appears in court

“We’re going to be conducting a full investigation and we think there may be other people involved but at this stage, the focus is on this one until the investigation can dictate otherwise,” Mbabmbo told media outside the courtroom.
The fire destroyed South Africa’s main Parliament chamber, offices and other buildings nearby on Sunday. It flared up again Monday when winds picked up and burned through other offices. Firefighters battled the renewed blaze until midnight, officials said.
Parliament was closed for the holidays and no injuries have been reported in the fire.
Caption
Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Caption
Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Caption
Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts. The State has been granted a seven-day postponement in the case against Mafe after he was arrested in connection with the fire that's destroyed parts of Parliament. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Caption
Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts. The State has been granted a seven-day postponement in the case against Mafe after he was arrested in connection with the fire that's destroyed parts of Parliament. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Caption
Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts. The State has been granted a seven-day postponement in the case against Mafe after he was arrested in connection with the fire that's destroyed parts of Parliament. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Caption
Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts. The State has been granted a seven-day postponement in the case against Mafe after he was arrested in connection with the fire that's destroyed parts of Parliament. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Caption
Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Caption
Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Caption
Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Caption
Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Caption
This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows the destroyed roof at the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP)
Credit: Bruce Sutherland
Caption
This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows the destroyed roof at the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP)
Credit: Bruce Sutherland
Credit: Bruce Sutherland
Caption
This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows smoke rising from the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP)
Credit: Bruce Sutherland
Caption
This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows smoke rising from the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP)
Credit: Bruce Sutherland
Credit: Bruce Sutherland
Caption
This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows smoke rising from the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP)
Credit: Bruce Sutherland
Caption
This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows smoke rising from the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firefighters are still working at the Parliament complex Monday after a major blaze tore through the precinct Sunday. (Bruce Sutherland/City of Cape Town via AP)
Credit: Bruce Sutherland
Credit: Bruce Sutherland
Caption
Firefighters, atop a hoist, fight the re-ignited fire at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Caption
Firefighters, atop a hoist, fight the re-ignited fire at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht
Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht