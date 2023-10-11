Suspect in pro cyclist's shooting in Texas briefly runs from officers at medical appointment

A woman awaiting trial in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson tried to run from officers Wednesday after a visit to a doctor
By JIM VERTUNO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman awaiting trial in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson tried to run from officers escorting her to a doctor appointment Wednesday, authorities said.

Two corrections officers had taken Kaitlin Armstrong to the appointment and were escorting her back to a patrol vehicle “when she ran," Travis County Sheriff spokeswoman Kristen Dark said.

Armstrong ran more than a block into a neighborhood, but she could be seen by deputies the entire time before she was caught, Dark said.

Dark would not disclose whether Armstrong was wearing shackles on her arms or legs, or what medical treatment prompted the appointment outside of the jail clinic.

The corrections officers did not draw their firearms, but more details on how she was apprehended would not be disclosed, Dark said. Armstrong and the two officers were taken to a hospital for a brief examination after the incident, and Armstrong was later returned to jail.

Armstrong's attorney, Rick Cofer, did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Wilson, a 25-year-old competitive gravel and mountain bike racer from Vermont, was in Austin for a race she was among the favorites to win in May 2022 when she was found shot to death. Armstrong, 34, fled the country after her initial interviews with investigators, prompting a 43-day manhunt that ended with her arrest at a beachside hostel in Costa Rica.

Armstrong was charged with murder. She faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted. Armstrong has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have said Armstrong tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica while attempting to establish herself up as a yoga instructor in that country.

Police have said Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who they say has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

Dark said she didn't know if Armstrong would face additional charges for the attempted escape.

