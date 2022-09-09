ajc logo
X

Suspect in Memphis shooting rampage granted public defender

Mourners pray in the parking lot of an AutoZone, which was one of several crime scenes left in the wake of a shooting spree Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn. Police say a gunman terrorized Memphis for hours as he cruised the streets shooting people, apparently at random. Four people were killed and three others were wounded.. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Mourners pray in the parking lot of an AutoZone, which was one of several crime scenes left in the wake of a shooting spree Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn. Police say a gunman terrorized Memphis for hours as he cruised the streets shooting people, apparently at random. Four people were killed and three others were wounded.. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

National & World News
By ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man accused of killing four people and wounding three others in a livestreamed shooting rampage that paralyzed Memphis and led to a city-wide manhunt was granted a public defender during Friday morning court appearance and will remain jailed on a first-degree murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man accused of killing four people and wounding three others in a livestreamed shooting rampage that paralyzed Memphis and led to a city-wide manhunt was granted a public defender during Friday morning court appearance and will remain jailed on a first-degree murder charge.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, told a judge he could not afford a lawyer for accusations in Wednesday’s attack that caused panic and fear across the city.

Additional charges are expected. District Attorney Steve Mulroy said outside court that bond is not warranted due to the violent nature of the alleged crimes.

The hours-long rampage had police warning residents to shelter in place, locking down a baseball stadium and university campuses and suspending public bus services as frightened residents wondered where the man might strike next. Kelly was arrested late Wednesday after crashing a stolen car while fleeing police.

The violence unfolded just a few months after Kelly was released early from a three-year prison sentence for a pair of shootings in 2020.

The bloodshed played out as the city was still reeling from the brutal killing of jogger Eliza Fletcher who was abducted during her early morning run less than a week earlier.

“This has been a horrific week for the city of Memphis,” Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said.

Authorities offered no explanation Thursday of a possible motive. Nor did they say how Kelly managed to obtain the gun or guns used in the attacks.

Memphis has also been shaken by other high-profile killings in recent weeks, including the shooting of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in her driveway and the shooting of an activist during an argument over money.

Mayor Jim Strickland told reporters Thursday he was outraged that Kelly had been released early from prison in March after pleading guilty last year to aggravated assault charges.

“This is no way for us to live, and it is not acceptable,” said Strickland, who later pounded the podium as he demanded accountability. He added: “If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today, and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive.”

In February 2020, Kelly, then 17, was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder and other crimes in two shootings committed a few hours apart. Both victims survived but did not cooperate with prosecutors, according to court records, and Kelly pleaded guilty to reduced charges of aggravated assault in April 2021.

Kelly was sentenced to three years in prison, but was released in March after serving just over two years behind bars, including credit he received for time he was jailed prior to his plea.

Months before his release, Kelly was denied parole in September 2021. He told the Tennessee Board of Parole that he had an “anger management problem,” according to a recording of his parole hearing, and that he was taking medication to help with nightmares.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Public Schools police officers participate in an active shooter training drill at the former Towns Elementary School in Atlanta on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia schools: More guns, more shootings, more security measures5h ago
Investigators are outside a home on Hampton Glen Court where Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff Thursday after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody
3h ago
A billboard helps bring awareness to wood pellet plants slated for the city of Adel. Residents have filed a petition to appeal an air quality permit that would allow the world's largest wood pellet facility to open next to a predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhood. COURTESY OF TREVA GEAR/CONCERNED CITIZENS OF COOK COUNTY

Credit: Treva Gear

OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
5h ago
Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) eludes the tackle of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (90) and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener
4h ago
Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) eludes the tackle of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (90) and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener
4h ago
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
21h ago
The Latest
Runners share a moment of silence before the start of "Finish Eliza's Run" on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The approximately four mile run was to memorialize, Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis runner, and mother of two, who was murdered during her early morning run. (Robin Rudd /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Credit: Robin Rudd

Thousands of runners rally around US to 'Finish Eliza's Run'
11m ago
African nations seek funds as cost of climate change rises
13m ago
Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access
16m ago
Featured
Nick Carusillo (left) is shown with his mother, Tina Carusillo (center) and his sister, Jessica Long in a family photo.

Credit: Family photo

Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top