Suspect in McCann case won't respond to charges in his German trial over unrelated offenses

BERLIN (AP) — A man who is also under investigation in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann won't respond to unrelated charges of sexual offenses at a trial that opened last week in Germany, his lawyer said Friday.

The 47-year-old German, who has been identified by media as Christian Bruckner, faces three counts of rape and two of sexual abuse of children in the trial at the Braunschweig state court in northern Germany. He is alleged to have committed the offenses in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

“The defendant is using his right to remain silent,” defense lawyer Friedrich Fülscher told the Braunschweig state court, German news agency dpa reported. Fülscher added that he expects his client to be acquitted. He has called the evidence in the indictment “abysmal.”