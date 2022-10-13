Suspect in killing of 2 in Slovakia's capital found dead

“No form of extremism is acceptable.”

Caputova and Heger offered condolences to the relatives of the victims.

“We have to together overcome the hatred and evil,” Caputova said.

His Interior Minister Roman Mikulec said it took place at a site “where the LGBTQ minority used to meet and look for safety.”

“Any demonstrations of extremism against this or any other minority are unacceptable and have no place in our society,” Mikulec said.

According to Slovak media, the suspect posted a racist document on Twitter full of hatred for Jews and LGBTQ people and posts about the shooting. The account was blocked Thursday.