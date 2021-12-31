Suspect in fatal Japan clinic fire dies in hospital

The Osaka fire gutted an eight-story building, and people were trapped inside, although firefighters put out the blaze within an hour.

It raised serious questions about the safety of the building's design, as there was only one way out, and the elevator and emergency stairs were located outside the clinic. Among those killed were patients and the head doctor.

The suspect in the 2019 arson at the animation studio, Shinji Aoba, recovered, has been charged and faces trial.

That fire prompted an outpouring of sympathy both from within Japan and abroad, as well as donations for victims and to rebuild the studio. It had destroyed much of the animation material at the famed studio.

Both fires shocked Japan, a relatively low crime nation. The deep conformist tendencies of Japanese society sometimes set off discriminatory attitudes about mental health.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama