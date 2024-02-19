Suspect in custody after shooting deaths of 2 people in a Colorado college dorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A suspect was taken into custody Monday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of two people last week in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, police said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department didn't identify the suspect, but have named the two victims, Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, and Samuel Knopp, 24, a student at the university about 69 miles (111 kilometers) south of Denver.

The Friday shooting appeared to be an “isolated incident" between people who knew each other, not a random attack at the school, police said on the social media platform X. While the coroner's office will determine how they died, each victim was shot at least once, police said.