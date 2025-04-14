Breaking: Atlanta airport retains ‘world’s busiest’ crown in 2024
Suspect in arson at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence being treated at hospital, police say

A man who authorities say scaled an iron security fence in the middle of the night, eluded police and broke into the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion where he set a fire is being treated at a hospital after an unrelated medical event
By MARC LEVY AND MARK SCOLFORO – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) —

A man who authorities said scaled an iron security fence in the middle of the night, eluded police and broke into the Pennsylvania governor's mansion where he set a fire is in police custody at a hospital after an unrelated medical event, state police said Monday.

Cody Balmer, 38, told police he had planned to beat Gov. Josh Shapiro with a small sledgehammer if he found him, according to court documents. He was being treated at the hospital, which police said was “not connected to this incident or his arrest.”

Balmer's mother told The Associated Press on Monday that she had tried in recent days to get him assistance for mental health issues, but “nobody would help.” She said her son had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The AP was not able to verify that information.

“He wasn't taking his medicine, and that's all I want to say,” Christie Balmer said, speaking at the family home in Harrisburg.

The fire left significant damage and forced Shapiro, his family and guests to evacuate the building early Sunday. Balmer, who was arrested later in the day, faces charges including attempted homicide, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault, authorities said.

Balmer had walked an hour from his home to the governor's residence, and during a police interview, “Balmer admitted to harboring hatred towards Governor Shapiro,” according to a police affidavit, but it didn't explain why.

Shapiro said he, his wife, their four children, two dogs and extended family had celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover at the residence Saturday and were awakened by state troopers pounding on their doors about 2 a.m. Sunday. They fled and firefighters extinguished the fire, officials said. No one was injured.

At a Sunday evening news conference in front of the badly damaged south wing of the governor's residence, Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris identified the man in custody as Balmer.

Balmer turned himself in after confessing to his “ex-paramour,” the affidavit said. Authorities had initially said he was being transported to Dauphin County Prison, but did not say whether he has a lawyer. Calls to people believed to be relatives went unanswered or unreturned Sunday. One recent listed residence in Harrisburg was condemned in 2022.

Shapiro says he is unbowed

Paris emphasized that the investigation is continuing. Authorities did not disclose the man's motive, but an emotional Shapiro, who is viewed as a potential White House contender for the Democratic Party in 2028, said he is unbowed.

Shapiro said that if Balmer was trying to stop him from doing his job, then he’ll work harder, and he added that Balmer will not stop him from observing his faith.

“When we were in the state dining room last night, we told the story of Passover” and the exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt to freedom, Shapiro said. “I refuse to be trapped by the bondage that someone attempts to put on me by attacking us as they did here last night. I refuse to let anyone who had evil intentions like that stop me from doing the work that I love.”

Police say suspect hopped security fence and forcibly entered residence

Authorities said the suspect hopped over a nearly 7-foot-high (2-meter-high) iron security fence surrounding the property, eluded officers who became aware of the breach and forcibly entered the residence before setting it on fire. He used beer bottles filled with gasoline to make Molotov cocktails, documents say.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said Balmer appeared to have carefully planned the attack. He was inside the residence for about a minute before he escaped and was later arrested in the area, Bivens said.

Balmer has faced criminal charges over the past decade including simple assault, theft and forgery, according to online criminal court records.

‘We have to be better than this,’ Shapiro says

Shapiro said the fire was set in the very room where he and his family celebrated Passover with a Seder along with members of Harrisburg’s Jewish community Saturday night.

“We don’t know the person’s specific motive yet,” Shapiro said at a news conference. “But we do know a few truths. First: This type of violence is not OK. This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society. And I don’t give a damn if it’s coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another or one particular person or another. It is not OK, and it has to stop. We have to be better than this.”

The fire badly damaged the inside of the large room that is often used for entertaining crowds and art displays. Large west- and south-facing windows were completely missing their glass panes and shattered glass littered the pathways. Window panes and brick around doors and windows were blackened and charred.

Inside, a charred piano, tables, walls, metal buffet serving dishes and more could be seen through broken windows and fire-blackened doors.

___

Follow Marc Levy on X at: https://x.com/timelywriter

This image provided by Commonwealth Media Services shows damage after a fire at the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion while Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept inside on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Commonwealth Media Services via AP)

This image provided by Commonwealth Media Services shows damage after a fire at the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion while Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept inside on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Commonwealth Media Services via AP)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro pauses during a news conference at the governor's official residence discussing the alleged arson that forced him, his family and guests to flee in the middle of the night on the Jewish holiday of Passover, Sunday, Apr. 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

The aftermath of a fire can be seen at Pennsylvania governor's official residence in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The aftermath of a fire can be seen at Pennsylvania governor's official residence in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The aftermath of a fire can be seen at Pennsylvania governor's official residence in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Shown is Pennsylvania governor's official residence in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Investigators are on the scene after an overnight fire at the governor’s official residence on Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Charred tables and dishes are visible inside the Pennsylvania governor's official residence after a man was arrested in an alleged arson that forced Gov. Shapiro, his family and guests to flee in the middle of the night on the Jewish holiday of Passover, Sunday, Apr. 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

A charred piano, left, is visible inside the Pennsylvania governor's official residence after a man was arrested in the alleged arson that forced Gov. Shapiro, his family and guests to flee in the middle of the night on the Jewish holiday of Passover, Sunday, Apr. 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro pauses during a news conference at the governor's official residence discussing the alleged arson that forced him, his family and guests to flee in the middle of the night on the Jewish holiday of Passover, Sunday, Apr. 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Charred wood trim and brick are visible at the Pennsylvania governor's official residence after a man was arrested in the alleged arson that forced Gov. Shapiro, his family and guests to flee in the middle of the night on the Jewish holiday of Passover, Sunday, Apr. 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Police investigate Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence after someone set fire to the building on Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)

The windows and door is damaged from an overnight fire at the governor’s official residence on Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Investigators are on the scene after an overnight fire at the governor’s official residence on Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Police investigate Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence after someone set fire to the building on Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)

Police investigate Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence after someone set fire to the building on Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)

This image provided by Commonwealth Media Services shows damage after a fire at the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion while Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept inside on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Commonwealth Media Services via AP)

This image provided by Commonwealth Media Services shows damage after a fire at the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion while Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept inside on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Commonwealth Media Services via AP)

This image provided by Commonwealth Media Services shows damage after a fire at the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion while Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept inside on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Commonwealth Media Services via AP)

What to know about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the alleged arson at his official residence

