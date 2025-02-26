Suspect in 1977 killing agrees to be extradited from Utah to Hawaii to face murder charge

SALT LAKE (AP) — A 66-year-old suspect in the 1977 slaying of a Hawaii teenager agreed on Wednesday to be extradited from Utah to face a murder charge.

Gideon Castro waived the right to challenge his extradition during a hearing before a judge in Salt Lake City. Castro, who is ill, appeared by video from a hospital bed.

“He intends to fight the charges. But he agrees to be extradited to fight the charges in Hawaii,” said defense attorney Marlene Mohn.