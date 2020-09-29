Suspect claims prophet caricatures prompted Paris stabbings

The suspect said he had seen videos from Pakistan on Charlie Hebdo's decision to reprint the caricatures as more than a dozen people charged in the newspaper attack and another outside a kosher grocery store in Paris went on trial this month, according to the prosecutor.

Describing himself as “angry,” the assailant said he allegedly decided to carry out the attack without knowing the newspaper had moved, Ricard said.

“Initially, he wanted to enter the building, if needed....When he came in front of it and saw the victims, he thought they worked for the satirical publication and decided to attack them,” Ricard said.

In a 3-minute video broadcast on social media on Friday morning, the suspect, speaking in Urdu, “announces his act,” Ricard said, quoting him as saying he's going to “rebel” against the new publication of the caricatures.

The prosecutor said that some of his relatives described him in recent weeks as "looking abundantly at Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s videos, the head of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistani party known as TLP, who in September following publications of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, organized demonstrations.”

Several associates and relatives of the knifeman have all been released without charges.

Ricard said the suspect arrived in France two years ago, presenting himself as an unaccompanied minor. He was not on police radar for Islamic radicalization and not known to French intelligence services.

Charlie Hebdo lost 12 employees in an al-Qaida attack in 2015 by French-born extremists who had criticized the prophet cartoons. The newspaper, which routinely mocks religious figures of all kinds, decided to republish the caricatures the day before the trial into the 2015 attacks opened this month. The publication drew threats from militant groups, as well as criticism from Muslims in multiple countries.

The two people wounded in Friday’s attack were a woman and a man working at the Premieres Lignes documentary production company who had stepped outside for a smoke break.

France's counterterrorism prosecutor, Jean-Francois Ricard, gives a press conference at the Palais de Justice courthouse, in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. France's counterterrorism prosecutor said the chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris last week has identified himself as a 25-year-old man born in Pakistan and claimed he acted out of anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus